Rick Pitcher
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1951
DIED
November 12, 2020
Rick Pitcher's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

Published by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center
179 E. Mulberry Street, Morgantown, Indiana 46160
