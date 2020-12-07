Menu
Ricky Gresham
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1950
DIED
December 5, 2020
Ricky Gresham's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
Dec
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
