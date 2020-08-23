Riley Wells Stephensen



Riley Wells Stephensen was called home way too soon to be with his Heavenly Father on August 20, 2020.



Riley was a wonderful friend to all who met him. He was an example of charity, service, happiness and true unselfishness. Riley gave of himself and served others with his gift of love and hard work.



He remembered his grandparents on all occasions. He saved his school bucks and used them to buy sweet and meaningful gifts for them, which he always gave with a twinkle and a big hug.



Riley enjoyed the outdoors and camping with the family. He loved shooting on the property. He fished and played games with his family. He had many wonderful memories with his family and his family has many good memories of him.



Riley worked hard and was learning the tile trade. He had a talent and was proud of his work. He enjoyed his pets and animals that were drawn to his gentle nature and free spirit.



Riley is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Riley is survived by his parents, Triver and Kristen; sisters, Skyly and Shaylynn; brothers, Hunter and Wyatt; grandparents, Wayne and Nancy Stephensen and Earl and Mary Alexander; his aunts and uncles and a host of cousins who love him dearly.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.





