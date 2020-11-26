Menu
Rita Boucher
1917 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1917
DIED
November 21, 2020
Rita Boucher's passing at the age of 103 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
1945 Northampton Street
