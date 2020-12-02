Menu
Rita Dewyea
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
Red Hat Society
Rita Dewyea's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plainville Funeral Home in Plainville, CT .

Published by Plainville Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy
95 Broad St, Plainville, Connecticut 06062
Funeral services provided by:
Plainville Funeral Home
