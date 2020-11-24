Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rita Gutridge
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rita Gutridge's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Highland Cemetery
St. Rt. 757, Glenford, Ohio
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Cemetery
, Glenford, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
She was always so pleasant and nice to work with.
Mary Bashore Felty
Friend
November 23, 2020