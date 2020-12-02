Menu
Rita Hancock
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
Rita Hancock's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

Published by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Northview Cemetery
Northview Drive, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
