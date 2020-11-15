Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rita Humberson
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020
Rita Humberson's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap in Bethel Park, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paul L Henney Memorial Chap website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.