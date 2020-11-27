Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rita Jacquemin
1923 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1923
DIED
November 21, 2020
Rita Jacquemin's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Fr. George,

My thoughts and prayers to you and your family at the passing of your Mom.
Jim howe
Friend
November 26, 2020
Father George, sorry to hear of your loss.
Patrick and Robin Cook
November 24, 2020