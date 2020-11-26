Menu
Rita Kassa
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1945
DIED
November 20, 2020
Rita Kassa's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown website.

Published by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey
Nov
24
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, New Jersey 08753
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena RC Church
31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale, New Jersey 07727
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Catherine's of Siena Church
31 Asbury Rd,, Farmingdale, New Jersey
Nov
25
Interment
11:00a.m.
St. Anne Cemtery
1610 Allenwood Road, Wall, New Jersey 07719
Funeral services provided by:
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
Lisa Minneci
November 25, 2020
May God bless you, my brother Ted, and Kelley, Kevin and Danny
and families in this time of sorrow. Celebrate your life together.
Sharon + Marty Frabizio
Family
November 24, 2020
Sharon Kassa
November 24, 2020