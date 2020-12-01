Menu
Rita Kuegler
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1928
DIED
November 20, 2020
Rita Kuegler's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
