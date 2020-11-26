Menu
Rita Kutscher
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Rita Kutscher's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St, Neenah, Wisconsin
Rita was a good friend of mine in high school....am sure she will be greatly missed....but is now an angel in Heaven
Pat Kress
Friend
November 24, 2020
I have many fond memories of your family and my family spending time together starting with camping and continuing with getting together for fun activities. The first time I ever had lasagne was when Rita made it for us. I remember taking you girls for a walk while camping so the adults could have adult time!
Sheri Rieckmann Smolinski
Friend
November 24, 2020