Rita Luna's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. website.
Published by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
