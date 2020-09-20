Rita M. Roslonski



Age 95, peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Roslonski. Loving mother of Debbie (Steve) Kweder, Judy Roslonski, and the late Rita Mary Kosakowski and Richard Roslonski. Mother-in-Law of Leon Kosakowski and Cindy Roslonski. Grandmother of Lee Ann (Michael) Rhodes, Krissy Roslonski, Dillon (Erika) Mickelson, and the late Kerry Michelson. Great Grandmother of Katie and Justin Rhodes. Also adored by many nieces and nephews and special grandma of "Leo". Sister of the late Jessie, Joseph, and Duke Pawlowski. Visitations Tuesday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Heartland Hospice. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.