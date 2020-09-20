Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rita M. Roslonski
DIED
September 18, 2020
Rita M. Roslonski

Age 95, peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Roslonski. Loving mother of Debbie (Steve) Kweder, Judy Roslonski, and the late Rita Mary Kosakowski and Richard Roslonski. Mother-in-Law of Leon Kosakowski and Cindy Roslonski. Grandmother of Lee Ann (Michael) Rhodes, Krissy Roslonski, Dillon (Erika) Mickelson, and the late Kerry Michelson. Great Grandmother of Katie and Justin Rhodes. Also adored by many nieces and nephews and special grandma of "Leo". Sister of the late Jessie, Joseph, and Duke Pawlowski. Visitations Tuesday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Heartland Hospice. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church
1735 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.