Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Dear wife of the late Edward Titterton, Jr. Daughter of Elio and Anna (Contino) Verderame. Survived by her children Edward III, Stephen and Anne; her grandchildren Edward IV, James, Catherine, Stephanie and Ava (Olson); and daughter-in-law Susan. Rita was an enthusiastic member and former President of Immaculate Heart of Mary's Golden Age Club, active member of St. Philip Neri's Philippians, passionate Phillies Phan, lover of the North Wildwood beaches, and "Grandmom" to the North Wildwood Beach Patrol as well as numerous 15th Street beach goers. Rita never missed an opportunity to dance a Mummers Strut with friends and family. She will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Mom. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 819 Cathedral Road Philadelphia, PA 19128





