Age 75, of Eighty-Four, formerly of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie Lewis for 52 years; loving father of Brent (Mary Ann) Lewis and Noah Lewis; caring brother of Brian Lewis; brother-in-law of Nancy Petrovich and the late Beverly Quinn; treasured son of the late Robert and Helen Lewis.
Robbin had many interests and hobbies that he enjoyed and which also left a lasting impression upon his children. He was fond of auto mechanics and auto racing and had many active years in the Datsun Z-Club and Jaguar Clubs of Pittsburgh. He also enjoyed photography, model railroading, and was a train enthusiast, and railroad historian. And most importantly he was a loving caring husband and the most supportive father anyone could have ever hoped for. He enjoyed dancing and cruise ship travel with Connie, restoring and operating railroad equipment with Brent, and following the trailblazing successes that Noah is making in the field of transgender equality. Robbin was an Air Force Reserve Veteran, a patriot and a Conservative, but always kept an open mind on all issues and lived his life by the Golden Rule. Always willing to lend a hand, Robbin will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcomed at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Wednesday from 1-3 pm and 4-6 pm, where a funeral service will be held at 6 pm. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. Memorial contributions, may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
