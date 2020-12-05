Robert Adelmeyer's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend in West Bend, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend website.