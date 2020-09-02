DOVER, PA--Bob Alexander, 79, died August 26, 2020 at a Pittsburgh hospital where he was under care for vascular dementia. Bob was born in Baltimore, MD, the son of John Ira Alexander and Dorothy Nell McGraw.



Raised by his grandparents, the late John and Mary Belle McGraw on the family farm, Bob graduated from Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland. He enlisted in the United States Army shortly after graduation and was Honorably Discharged in 1964. Bob was a hard-working and honorable man. He worked as a meat cutter in the grocery industry his whole life and made good friends in his years at A&P, (later Super Fresh), and Eddie's of Roland Park. Bob was a baseball coach for years, an avid golfer and loved sports. Nothing made Bob more satisfied than a well-manicured lawn and garden. He was the absolute Master of the Grill and Mayor of Mans World. Bob loved nature and saw the Divine written in the natural world. Later in life Bob attended the College of Notre Dame of Maryland.



In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his first wife, the former Loretta H. Gilley, with whom he raised 4 children. He was also predeceased by brothers Gary and Tommy Alexander, his beloved sister JoAnn Alexander, sons-in-law Stephen Kraushofer and Michael Burke as well as a dear great-grandson.



Bob is survived by his wife, the former M. Josephine Britt, with whom he made a lovely, happy home on the farm in Dover. Also left to mourn his loss are his children Robert Jr (Tanya), Linda Helton, Kathleen Alexander, Nicole Alexander (David), Michelle DiNicola (Travis) and Jordan Doster (Freya). Bob was blessed with 15 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by brothers Bill Alexander (Edward), and Ronnie Alexander (Eileen).



Private services will be held at the home farm in Dover, PA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Arbor Day Foundation's Trees in Memory.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.