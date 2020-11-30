Menu
Robert Allen
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Robert Allen's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Brothers Funeral Service website.

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
Dear Frances and family . . . I am so sorry. Bob was such a special person. Much love and many prayers are with you all during this very difficult time.
Ann Coble
November 22, 2020