Robert Anderson
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Army
Robert Anderson's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home in Peru, IN .

Published by Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Laird-Eddy Funeral Home
201 N. Main St., Amboy, Indiana 46911
Funeral services provided by:
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home
