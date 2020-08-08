Robert Douglas Applonie, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 87, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Riverdale, Utah, on January 12, 1933, the son of Lawrence Nicholas and Eva Stratton Applonie. Bob was raised on a small family farm in Riverdale where he learned about hard work, keeping everything in working order, paying attention to details, determination and persistence. Traits that he passed on to his children. Bob graduated from Weber High School. He attended both Weber State and the University of Utah.



Bob enlisted in the US Army Infantry a week after being sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to the love of his life and bride of 67 years, Evelyn Faye Sears. Bob served honorably in the US Army from 1953 through 1955. Bob and Faye raised two wonderful children, Scott and Jill.



He worked at the US Post Office, for the railroad, and later at Hill Air Force Base, where he retired as an Inventory Management Specialist.



Bob and Faye enjoyed many years supporting athletic events at Weber State, the University of Utah and the Utah Jazz. Many great memories were made camping, hunting, and traveling. After retiring they loved spending time at their homes in Bear Lake, St. George and Scottsdale, AZ.



Bob is survived by his wife, Faye of West Point; son, Scott (Dona) Applonie of Rigby, ID; daughter, Jill (John) Detamore of West Point; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sisters, Dorothy Gomm of Syracuse and Mary Revoir of Roy. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Evelyn Day, Donald, LeRoy, Margaret Turnblom; and great-grandson, Mars.



A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Immediately following the visitation, graveside services will be held. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you simply hold your loved ones close.

