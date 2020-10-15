Robert Kent Archbold



May 17, 1936 - Oct 6, 2020



On October 6, 2020, R. Kent Archbold died at his home surrounded by his beloved wife, family, and friends. He was 84 years old.



Kent is survived by his wife Pat, and their four children: Mike, Kim, Chris, and Lori, as well as two daughters-in-law, and a son-in-law. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, all of whom he adored.



Kent was born to his parents John and Gertrude in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was raised. He graduated from West High in1955 and enjoyed playing on the basketball team.



Kent was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family doing activities like camping, fishing, hunting, watching John Wayne movies, and most of all, playing basketball. He infamously won a root beer on a bet from nearly everyone he met.



He loved working with the youth of his church and tirelessly served in many capacities. He could always be counted on for an entertaining story or his sage advice, of which he earned the right to share after a lifetime of hard work and service to his family and church community.



Genuinely respected and loved by all who knew him, he will be missed, but will be always held in the hearts of those who had the great privilege to know him.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.