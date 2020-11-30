Menu
Robert Arnold
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
Robert Arnold's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home website.

Published by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Dec
3
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
The Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
