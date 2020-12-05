Menu
Robert Artigue
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1950
DIED
November 17, 2020
Robert Artigue's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home Inc in Port Barre, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sibille Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
