Robert Bailey
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1936
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Wounded Warrior Project
Robert Bailey's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home in Rotterdam, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home website.

Published by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, New York 12306
Funeral services provided by:
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
