Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Barchus
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1935
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
All Saints Catholic Church
Robert Barchus's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
All Saints Parish in New Riegel
39 North Perry Street, New Riegel, Ohio 44853
Nov
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
All Saints Parish in New Riegel
39 North Perry Street, New Riegel, Ohio 44853
Funeral services provided by:
Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.