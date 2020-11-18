Menu
Robert Barnack
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1929
DIED
November 16, 2020
Robert Barnack's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Clarks Summit, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania 18411
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
