Robert Bartoli's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home in Framingham, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home website.
Published by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
