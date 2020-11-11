Menu
Robert Bean
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1951
DIED
November 6, 2020
Robert Bean's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gash Memorial Chapel in Lawrenceburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gash Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Gash Memorial Chapel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Gash Memorial Chapel
