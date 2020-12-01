Menu
Robert Binette
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020
Robert Binette's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
December 1, 2020
Diane, Eileen, and Mrs.
Remembering your dad as a kind soul, may he Rest In Peace.
Lynn Thibault Lawrence
Friend
November 29, 2020
To Anne,Eileen,and family, sincere condolences on the passing of Bob. He was such a good man ,kind to all.
sharon simoes
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Was a close friend from our earliest days in High School. Ann & Bob, Annie, and I double-dated frequently during those care-free days.
The friendship withstood the test of time for which Annie and I are so thankful. This is a significant loss for us and we'll continue to be available for Ann and her family.
Annette & Ron Bouchard
Friend
November 27, 2020