Robert Paul "Spike" Boeckelmann, 91, a long-time Ogden resident, was surrounded by his closest friends when he passed away on September 11, 2020, at his residence.



Born on November 12, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri, Robert was the son of Herman C. "German" Boeckelmann and Ella A. "Lolly" Weidenger.



Robert, who was affectionately known as "Spike" served a fulfilling career in the United States Air Force which spanned both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as a Technical Sergeant with over 20 years of distinguished service as an Aircrew Egress Technician at Bunker Hill AFB in Peru, Indiana and later as the Squadron Ground Safety NCO of the 474th Field Maintenance Squadron for the 474th Tactical Fighter Wing at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Spike had been promoted to Wing Ground Safety Supervisor prior to his retirement in April of 1972. Among the many compliments his superiors attributed to him he was said to have been "capable of obtaining maximum results from men, money, and materials", was known to possess "infinite patience and meticulous attention to detail," and that his "maturity and many years of experience (made) him the ideal choice for the demanding and critical tasks of" his assignments. One report noted that his "strength and high moral character lend stability to the general well being of" his post and that his "perseverance and ambition make him an extremely valuable man." Truly, Spike was loyal and dedicated and earned the consideration of "one of the very few outstanding airmen" known by his superiors, the rarest category of over-all evaluation to have been given during his period of service.



Spike was married to Sylvia Carmon D'Abreau on September 7, 1963. She was the daughter of Manuel Gonsalves D'Abreau and Albertina Gomes. Spike and Sylvia were happily married until her passing on September 3, 1998. She was laid to rest at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Spike will be laid to rest with her in the coming days.



His last few years, Spike made many friends at the Harrison Regent where he lived. The residents and employees loved him dearly and took him under their wing as family. He will be deeply missed. It is believed that all of his family, including siblings, "Junior", Bettie Ann, and Billy, preceded him in death.



