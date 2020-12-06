Menu
Robert Brannan
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1942
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Robert Brannan's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Brazil, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
Moore Funeral Home
