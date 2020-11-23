Robert Broughton's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors in Atlanta, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors website.
Published by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.