Robert Broverman's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lockart-Green Funeral Home website.
Published by Lockart-Green Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
