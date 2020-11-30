Menu
Robert Buckley
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Navy
Robert Buckley's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison in Madison, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, Wisconsin 53597
