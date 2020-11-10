Robert Burns's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory website.
Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.