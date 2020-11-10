Menu
Robert Burns
1953 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1953
DIED
November 7, 2020
Robert Burns's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Union Cemetery
3349 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43202
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
