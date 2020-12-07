Robert Campbell's passing at the age of 46 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.
Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 7, 2020.
