Robert Carlisle's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel in Green, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel website.
Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
