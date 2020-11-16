Robert Carson's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania in Avoca , PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania website.
Published by Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.