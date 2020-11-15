Robert Clark's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello in Monticello, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello website.
Published by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello on Nov. 15, 2020.
