Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Clark
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1941
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Robert Clark's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello in Monticello, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Becker Baptist Church
11951 Hancock Street, Becker, Minnesota 55308
Nov
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Becker Baptist Church
11951 Hancock Street, Becker, Minnesota 55308
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.