Robert Conklin
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
Robert Conklin's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY .

Published by Perkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Funeral services provided by:
Perkins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
his cousin Wayne Cobane always spoke of Robbie with great proud.
margaret cobane
Family
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts and payers are with you.
With sympathy,
Janet Johnson Grasso and family
Janet Grasso
Friend
November 30, 2020
Rest In Peace my old friend, I think about you often, wondering how you were and where you are.
You’ve left a mark on my life years ago when you watch my games at Stewart Park and we socialized.
Dick Mooney
Friend
November 30, 2020