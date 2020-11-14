Menu
Robert Conn
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Robert Conn's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home website.

Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Calling hours
9:15a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Corbin Cemetery
, Dudley, Massachusetts
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
