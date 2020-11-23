Menu
Robert Conway
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1942
DIED
October 18, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United States Navy
Robert Conway's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES in Niles, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES website.

Published by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home
615 E. Main St., Niles, Michigan 49120
Funeral services provided by:
HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES
