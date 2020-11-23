Menu
Robert Cotney
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1935
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Robert Cotney's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop in Pinetop, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop website.

Published by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Silver Creek Chapel
745 Papermill Road, Taylor, Arizona 85939
Nov
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church
1655 Main Street, Snowflake, Arizona 85937
Nov
23
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church
1655 Main Street, Snowflake, Arizona 85937
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church
1655 Main Street, Snowflake, Arizona 85937
Nov
23
Interment
12:00p.m.
R V Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery
390 South 4th West, Snowflake, Arizona 85937
Funeral services provided by:
Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop
