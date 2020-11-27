Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Cree
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1948
DIED
November 22, 2020
Robert Cree's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
1603 E. Broadway, Logansport, Indiana 46947
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
1603 E. Broadway, Logansport, Indiana 46947
Funeral services provided by:
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.