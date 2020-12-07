Menu
Robert Daniels
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1950
DIED
December 5, 2020
Robert Daniels's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
