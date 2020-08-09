Robert Dee "Bob" Davis



1932-2020







Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Bob Davis passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born July 25, 1932 to Olive Belle Willes and James Edward Davis in Whitney, Idaho.



His early years were spent attending many schools in several states. Bob was a member of the 1950 graduating class from Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California. He was in the army R.O.T.C. program his junior and senior years. Bob was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Spanish American Mission, but instead was drafted into the U.S. Army as a Mapping Specialist. He was assigned to the InterAmerican Geodetic Survey, in the Alta Plano, Andies Mountains, Republic of Bolivia.



Prior to his Army service, Bob was sealed to his college sweetheart, Marian Linford, on Friday, November 13, 1953 in the Logan, Utah Temple. What a lucky day this turned out to be for them and their 6 children!



Bob graduated in 1957 from Utah State University in Logan, Utah with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He spent his career as a highly respected Civil Engineer, a job he dearly loved. His career began in California but eventually took him to Utah where he retired from Utah Power & Light Co.



Bob loved spending time outdoors with family hunting, camping, fishing, rock collecting, panning for gold, metal detecting or in his later years simply hand watering his lawn while sitting in a camp chair.



Bob was a champion at serving others whether it was family, neighborhood, church or country you could count on him to be detail oriented. His engineering mind was always on display as he could think through and fix nearly anything. He lovingly served his wife Marian through 45 years of the debilitating disease of multiple sclerosis, assuring her comfort and assisting in her many craft projects. Bob was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many positions: bishopric councilor, stake missionary, Boy Scouting, Sunday School president, Bountiful Temple worker and home teacher. His unwavering testimony has given his family a firm foundation to stand on.



Bob is preceded in death by his eternal companion Marian Linford Davis, Randal Treglown (son-in-law), and Jana Davis (granddaughter), his parents, two brothers and one sister. Bob is survived by his children: Dee (Darrelyn) Davis, Bruce (Cristy) Davis, Roberta (ElRay) Bingham, Kimberly Treglown, Parley (Kendra) Davis, and Stephanie (Jason) Anderson; 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; two sisters: Neomi Jarvis, Katherine Balsley; and one brother, Lynn Davis.



A private viewing and funeral service for family will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. Bob will be laid to rest at the Bountiful City Cemetery.



Bob may have been a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes to those who were blessed to associate with him. Thank you, Dad, for teaching us the Gospel of Jesus Christ and that families are forever. In your honor we will, "Keep up the good work!"





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.