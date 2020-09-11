Robert Dennis of Gilbertsville and formerly of Lexington, South Carolina passed away on September 9, 2020. He was 78 years old. Born in Philadelphia on August 20, 1942 and was the son of the late Angelo and Carmella (Pratta) Dennis. He was a retired member of the IUEC Local 5 Union working as an Elevator Constructor. Robert enjoyed going to the casinos,playing cards, admiring old cars, and, of course, watching those Philadelphia Eagles. He is survived by his wife of 58 years; Victoria M. (Borawski) Dennis, his children; Robert (Caryn) Dennis and Michael (Donna) Dennis. Also survived by his grandchildren; Nicole, Courtney, Michael, and Anthony. Service and Interment private.





Published by Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.