Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Dixon
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1943
DIED
November 14, 2020
Robert Dixon's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martin Wilson Funeral Home in La Follette, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martin Wilson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Evans Cemetery
Tionesta Dr., Caryville, Tennessee 37714
Funeral services provided by:
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.