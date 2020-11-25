Menu
Robert Donaldson
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1922
DIED
October 27, 2020
ABOUT
USMC
Robert Donaldson's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - West Jackson County
13872 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi 39532
Oct
31
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - West Jackson County
13872 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi 39532
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
